Butler vs. Minnesota: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Butler (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Butler 2-0; Minnesota 1-1

Last Season Records: Butler 16-16; Minnesota 21-13

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs will stay at home another game and welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

Butler made easy work of the New Orleans Privateers on Saturday and carried off a 79-53 win. Butler got double-digit scores from four players: F Bryce Nze (18), F Jordan Tucker (16), F Sean McDermott (13), and G Aaron Thompson (12).

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 22 turnovers, the Oklahoma Sooners took down Minnesota 71-62. One thing holding Minnesota back was the mediocre play of G Gabe Kalscheur, who did not have his best game; he played for 29 minutes with only eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.

The Bulldogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Butler's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Butler can repeat their recent success or if Minnesota bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.