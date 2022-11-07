Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Butler

What to Know

The New Orleans Privateers and the Butler Bulldogs will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Hinkle Fieldhouse to kick off their 2022 seasons. New Orleans was on the positive side of .500 (18-14) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Butler (14-19), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Privateers ranked 41st worst with respect to points allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 74.5 on average (bottom 88%). Butler experienced some struggles of their own as they were 14th worst when it came to points per game last year, with the squad coming up with only 63.8 on average (bottom 96%). So maybe these sore spots will just cancel each other out if things haven't changed too much in the offseason.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Butler won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.