Butler vs. Providence: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Providence @ Butler

Current Records: Providence 11-10; Butler 17-4

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the Providence Friars and the #16 Butler Bulldogs will face off at 2 p.m. ET this afternoon at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Providence staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Friars were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 64-60 to the Villanova Wildcats. One thing holding Providence back was the mediocre play of guard David Duke, who did not have his best game; he played for 37 minutes with 4-for-16 shooting.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Butler beat the Georgetown Hoyas 69-64 on Tuesday. It was another big night for Butler's forward Sean McDermott, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 25 points and eight boards.

Providence is now 11-10 while Butler sits at 17-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Providence enters the game with 8.9 steals per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. But the Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the 18th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at six. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 130

Series History

Providence have won eight out of their last 11 games against Butler.