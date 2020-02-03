Butler vs. Providence: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Butler vs. Providence basketball game
Who's Playing
Providence @ Butler
Current Records: Providence 11-10; Butler 17-4
What to Know
Get ready for a Big East battle as the Providence Friars and the #16 Butler Bulldogs will face off at 2 p.m. ET this afternoon at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Providence staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Friars were close but no cigar on Saturday as they fell 64-60 to the Villanova Wildcats. One thing holding Providence back was the mediocre play of guard David Duke, who did not have his best game; he played for 37 minutes with 4-for-16 shooting.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Butler beat the Georgetown Hoyas 69-64 on Tuesday. It was another big night for Butler's forward Sean McDermott, who shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 25 points and eight boards.
Providence is now 11-10 while Butler sits at 17-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Providence enters the game with 8.9 steals per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. But the Bulldogs come into the contest boasting the 18th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at six. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Providence have won eight out of their last 11 games against Butler.
- Jan 10, 2020 - Butler 70 vs. Providence 58
- Mar 13, 2019 - Providence 80 vs. Butler 57
- Mar 09, 2019 - Providence 83 vs. Butler 70
- Feb 26, 2019 - Providence 73 vs. Butler 67
- Feb 17, 2018 - Butler 69 vs. Providence 54
- Jan 15, 2018 - Providence 70 vs. Butler 60
- Feb 11, 2017 - Providence 71 vs. Butler 65
- Jan 01, 2017 - Butler 78 vs. Providence 61
- Mar 10, 2016 - Providence 74 vs. Butler 60
- Jan 19, 2016 - Providence 71 vs. Butler 68
- Dec 31, 2015 - Providence 81 vs. Butler 73
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Shakeup after upsets
Villanova, Seton Hall and Butler all lost at home as favorites on Saturday
-
Houston player ejected for biting
Jarreau was thrown out the game after replays showed he may have bit a Bearcat
-
College hoops winners and losers
Saturday was a big day for upsets and underdogs in college basketball
-
Leonard sees SDSU stay undefeated
Leonard saw the best San Diego State basketball team since his time with the Aztecs on Saturday
-
Duke flexes muscle in win over Syracuse
One day into February, it's looking more and more like Duke is going to have the Freshman of...
-
Auburn continues recent mastery of UK
The No. 17 Tigers defeated the No. 13 Wildcats for the second consecutive time Saturday
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home