Who's Playing

Providence @ Butler

Current Records: Providence 10-3; Butler 8-5

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs are 4-13 against the Providence Friars since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Butler and Providence will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Friars should still be riding high after a win, while the Bulldogs will be looking to right the ship.

Last week, Butler got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Creighton Bluejays an easy 78-56 victory. The top scorer for Butler was guard Chuck Harris (14 points).

Meanwhile, Providence didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Marquette Golden Eagles last Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 103-98 win. It was another big night for Providence's guard Bryce Hopkins, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 23 boards.

The Bulldogs are now 8-5 while the Friars sit at 10-3. Providence is 7-2 after wins this year, and Butler is 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Providence have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Butler.