Butler vs. Providence odds, line: 2020 Big East Tournament picks, predictions from proven computer model

A 2020 Big East Tournament second-round matchup between the Providence Friars and the No. 24 Butler Bulldogs is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Butler is 22-9, while Providence is 19-12. The teams split their regular season matchups. Providence won the most recent meeting on Feb. 1, 65-61.

The Bulldogs are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Providence vs. Butler odds, and the over-under is set at 129.5.

Providence vs. Butler spread: Providence +1.5

Providence vs. Butler over-under: 129.5 points

Providence vs. Butler money line: Providence -100, Butler -120

What you need to know about Providence

The Friars easily beat the DePaul Blue Demons at home on Saturday, 93-55. A.J. Reeves had 19 points and Nate Watson finished with 18. Providence hit 16 of 23 3-point attempts. It was the sixth consecutive win for the Friars, and their 12-6 Big East record is the team's best of all time.

What you need to know about Butler

Butler escaped with a win against the Xavier Musketeers, 72-71. Kamar Baldwin took over for Butler, finishing with a career-high 36 points in addition to six boards. He hit 13 of 25 shots from the field and made five of seven 3-point attempts, including the game-winning 3--pointer. Butler won its final three regular season games.

