Butler vs. Providence odds, line: 2020 Big East Tournament picks, predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Butler and Providence.
A 2020 Big East Tournament second-round matchup between the Providence Friars and the No. 24 Butler Bulldogs is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Butler is 22-9, while Providence is 19-12. The teams split their regular season matchups. Providence won the most recent meeting on Feb. 1, 65-61.
The Bulldogs are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Providence vs. Butler odds, and the over-under is set at 129.5. Before entering any Butler vs. Providence picks, see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Providence vs. Butler. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Butler vs. Providence:
- Providence vs. Butler spread: Providence +1.5
- Providence vs. Butler over-under: 129.5 points
- Providence vs. Butler money line: Providence -100, Butler -120
What you need to know about Providence
The Friars easily beat the DePaul Blue Demons at home on Saturday, 93-55. A.J. Reeves had 19 points and Nate Watson finished with 18. Providence hit 16 of 23 3-point attempts. It was the sixth consecutive win for the Friars, and their 12-6 Big East record is the team's best of all time.
What you need to know about Butler
Butler escaped with a win against the Xavier Musketeers, 72-71. Kamar Baldwin took over for Butler, finishing with a career-high 36 points in addition to six boards. He hit 13 of 25 shots from the field and made five of seven 3-point attempts, including the game-winning 3--pointer. Butler won its final three regular season games.
How to make Providence vs. Butler picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Providence vs. Butler 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Providence vs. Butler? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Butler vs. Providence spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
