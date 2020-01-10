Butler vs. Providence odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 10 predictions from proven model

The No. 6 Butler Bulldogs will take on the Providence Friars at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Providence is 10-6 overall and 7-1 at home, while Butler is 14-1 overall and 2-1 on the road. Butler is 10-4-1 against the spread this season while Providence is 7-9. However, the Friars have held a considerable edge head-to-head, winning and covering in eight of their last 10 meetings dating back to New Year's Eve in 2015. However, with Butler on a five-game winning streak, the Bulldogs are favored by 1.5-points in the latest Butler vs. Providence odds, while the over-under is set at 127.5. Before entering any Providence vs. Butler picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players.

Now, it has simulated Providence vs. Butler 10,000 times and the results are in.

Providence escaped with a win against Marquette by the margin of a single free throw, 81-80. The Friars got double-digit scores from five players: Maliek White (19), Nate Watson (13), Alpha Diallo (12), David Duke (12), and A.J. Reeves (10). It was Providence's fourth win in a row and the Friars are now off to a 3-0 start in Big East play.

Meanwhile, Butler didn't have too much trouble with Creighton on Saturday as the Bulldogs won 71-57. Butler's Sean McDermott was one of the most active players for the team, posting a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Butler has been one of the most dominant defensive teams in the nation this season. The Bulldogs limit opponents to just 54.1 points per game and have allowed opponents to make just 26.4 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. Since conference play began, Butler has been holding opponents to just 18.2 percent from the 3-point line, which is the best mark in the Big East.

So who wins Butler vs. Providence? And which side of the spread hits more than 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Providence vs. Butler spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.