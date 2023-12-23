Teams off to impressive starts to their respective seasons clash when the Butler Bulldogs battle the Providence Friars in a Big East Conference matchup on Saturday. The Bulldogs (10-2, 1-0 Big East), who have won seven in a row, opened Big East play on Tuesday by posting a 74-64 win over Georgetown. The Friars (10-2, 1-0 Big East) have been equally as impressive, having won seven of eight, including three in a row. Providence is coming off of a dominant 72-57 win over sixth-ranked Marquette on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for noon ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. Providence leads the overall series 18-5, including an 8-2 edge in games played in Rhode Island. The Friars are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Butler vs. Providence odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 142. Before making any Providence vs. Butler picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Providence vs. Butler:

Butler vs. Providence spread: Providence -5.5

Butler vs. Providence over/under: 142 points

Butler vs. Providence money line: Butler +180, Providence -220

Butler: The Bulldogs have hit the game total under in 22 of their last 31 games (+12.15 units)

Providence: The Friars have won 15 of their last 17 games at home (+11.50 units on ML)

Why Providence can cover

Junior forward Bryce Hopkins is in his second season with the Friars after playing his freshman year at Kentucky. He has started all 45 games he has played at Providence, including all 12 this season. He is averaging 16.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 34 minutes of action. Hopkins has registered four double-doubles, including a 26-point and 12-rebound performance in a 78-64 win over Sacred Heart last Saturday.

Junior guard Devin Carter is also in his second year with Providence after spending his freshman season at South Carolina. Carter has played in and started 44 games for the Friars, including 11 this season. He has recorded three double-doubles, including a 19-point and 11-rebound effort against Georgia in a 71-64 win on Nov. 19. He nearly had a double-double in Tuesday's win over Marquette, scoring 22 points, while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out four assists.

Why Butler can cover

Junior guard Pierre Brooks powers the Bulldogs' attack. In 12 games, all starts, the former Michigan State standout is averaging 16.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He has shot 50% or better from the field in seven games, and has made multiple 3-pointers in nine games this year. Brooks pulled down a season-best seven rebounds in the 97-90 double-overtime win over California on Dec. 9.

Senior transfer guard Jahmyl Telfort, who played the previous three seasons at Northeastern, is also off to a solid start to the year. In 12 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He has scored in double figures in all but one game, including a season-high 26 in a 103-95 overtime win over Texas Tech on Nov. 30. He scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds in the win over Georgetown.

