Butler vs. Seton Hall: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Butler vs. Seton Hall basketball game
Who's Playing
Seton Hall @ Butler
Current Records: Seton Hall 12-4; Butler 15-1
What to Know
The #18 Seton Hall Pirates will take on the #5 Butler Bulldogs on the road at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Seton Hall didn't have too much trouble with the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday as they won 69-55. It was another big night for G Myles Powell, who had 23 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, Butler had enough points to win and then some against the Providence Friars last Friday, taking their game 70-58. Four players on the Bulldogs scored in the double digits: G Kamar Baldwin (17), F Jordan Tucker (17), F Bryce Golden (14), and F Bryce Nze (10).
The Pirates aren't expected to pull this one out (the Bulldogs are favored by 5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Pirates might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought the Pirates up to 12-4 and the Bulldogs to 15-1. Seton Hall is 8-3 after wins this season, Butler 13-1.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a 5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 126
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Butler have won five out of their last nine games against Seton Hall.
- Feb 02, 2019 - Butler 70 vs. Seton Hall 68
- Jan 09, 2019 - Seton Hall 76 vs. Butler 75
- Mar 08, 2018 - Butler 75 vs. Seton Hall 74
- Mar 03, 2018 - Seton Hall 77 vs. Butler 70
- Jan 06, 2018 - Seton Hall 90 vs. Butler 87
- Mar 04, 2017 - Seton Hall 70 vs. Butler 64
- Jan 25, 2017 - Butler 61 vs. Seton Hall 54
- Mar 02, 2016 - Butler 85 vs. Seton Hall 78
- Feb 10, 2016 - Butler 81 vs. Seton Hall 75
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Court Report: How Drew met his star
Here's the unbelievable story of Drew meeting his star player years before he became Baylor's...
-
Virginia vs. Florida State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Virginia vs. Florida State game...
-
Wisconsin tops Terps on late go-ahead 3
Brad Davison delivered for the Badgers in a big way as the Badgers beat the Terps
-
Clemson upsets No. 3 Duke
Clemson follows its first victory ever at North Carolina with an upset win over Duke
-
Colgate vs. Lafayette odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Colgate vs. Lafayette game 10,000...
-
Devon Dotson to miss KU vs. Oklahoma
The No. 6 Jayhawks will be without their leading scorer as they go on the road Tuesday night...
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday