Butler vs. Seton Hall: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Seton Hall @ Butler

Current Records: Seton Hall 12-4; Butler 15-1

What to Know

The #18 Seton Hall Pirates will take on the #5 Butler Bulldogs on the road at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Seton Hall didn't have too much trouble with the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday as they won 69-55. It was another big night for G Myles Powell, who had 23 points along with seven boards.

Meanwhile, Butler had enough points to win and then some against the Providence Friars last Friday, taking their game 70-58. Four players on the Bulldogs scored in the double digits: G Kamar Baldwin (17), F Jordan Tucker (17), F Bryce Golden (14), and F Bryce Nze (10).

The Pirates aren't expected to pull this one out (the Bulldogs are favored by 5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Pirates might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought the Pirates up to 12-4 and the Bulldogs to 15-1. Seton Hall is 8-3 after wins this season, Butler 13-1.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 126

Series History

Butler have won five out of their last nine games against Seton Hall.