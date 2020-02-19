Butler vs. Seton Hall odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 predictions by model on 54-30 run

The Butler Bulldogs visit the Seton Hall Pirates in a critical conference battle on Wednesday evening. The game will be broadcasted nationally, with both teams entering the evening with national rankings and intriguing NCAA Tournament profiles to build on in this matchup. Seton Hall enters tonight's matchup having won 11 of its last 14 home games, while Butler is just 6-14 in its last 20 games on the road.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Sportsbooks list the Pirates as five-point home favorites, down slightly from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 134.5 in the latest Butler vs. Seton Hall odds.

Butler vs. Seton Hall spread: Seton Hall -5

Butler vs. Seton Hall over-under: 134.5 points

Butler vs. Seton Hall money line: Seton Hall -226, Butler +182

Butler: The Bulldogs are 0-4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

Seton Hall: The Pirates are 15-9-1 against the spread this season.

Why Butler can cover

The model knows that the Bulldogs boast a top-30 offense in the country. Butler is an above-average team in shooting efficiency, and the Bulldogs do a fantastic job at taking care of the ball and avoiding turnovers. The Bulldogs are also a very good two-point shooting team that attacks the rim effectively. Butler isn't a fantastic offensive rebounding team but, in this matchup, the Bulldogs should be able to generate second-chance opportunities against a Seton Hall group that struggles to protect the defensive glass.

On the other end, Butler's defense is very good at limiting opponents in shooting efficiency, particularly against two-point attempts. The Bulldogs can also bank on Seton Hall's carelessness with the ball, even as Butler doesn't usually excel in generating turnovers defensively.

Why Seton Hall can cover

The model also realizes that, while Butler has a star in Kamar Baldwin, Seton Hall has the best player on the floor in Myles Powell. The senior guard enters tonight's matchup averaging 21.7 points per game this season, even with some mild struggles with his long-range shooting efficiency. Powell is capable of an explosion on any given night, and he buoys Seton Hall's overall offense as its unquestioned centerpiece.

Defensively, the Pirates are tremendous, with a top-10 national ranking in overall efficiency allowed. Seton Hall is an excellent three-point defensive team, holding opponents to only 30.1 percent from long range on the season. Seton Hall is also one of the best shot-blocking teams in the country, rejecting 16.1 percent of shots, and the Pirates can rely on their defense as a strength.

