Who's Playing

St. John's @ Butler

Current Records: St. John's 14-10; Butler 11-13

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the St. John's Red Storm since Feb. 9 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Butler and St. John's will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Bulldogs came up short against the Marquette Golden Eagles this past Saturday, falling 60-52. Despite the defeat, Butler got a solid performance out of guard Jayden Taylor, who had 19 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, St. John's found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 96-71 punch to the gut against the Xavier Musketeers this past Saturday. The top scorers for St. John's were guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (14 points), guard AJ Storr (14 points), and guard Andre Curbelo (13 points).

Butler is now 11-13 while the Red Storm sit at 14-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs are stumbling into the game with the 37th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average. St. John's has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 40th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Butler have won eight out of their last 15 games against St. John's.