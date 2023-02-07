Who's Playing
St. John's @ Butler
Current Records: St. John's 14-10; Butler 11-13
What to Know
The Butler Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the St. John's Red Storm since Feb. 9 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Butler and St. John's will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Bulldogs came up short against the Marquette Golden Eagles this past Saturday, falling 60-52. Despite the defeat, Butler got a solid performance out of guard Jayden Taylor, who had 19 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, St. John's found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 96-71 punch to the gut against the Xavier Musketeers this past Saturday. The top scorers for St. John's were guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (14 points), guard AJ Storr (14 points), and guard Andre Curbelo (13 points).
Butler is now 11-13 while the Red Storm sit at 14-10. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs are stumbling into the game with the 37th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average. St. John's has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 40th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Butler have won eight out of their last 15 games against St. John's.
- Jan 10, 2023 - St. John's 77 vs. Butler 61
- Feb 18, 2022 - St. John's 91 vs. Butler 57
- Feb 05, 2022 - St. John's 75 vs. Butler 72
- Feb 09, 2021 - Butler 76 vs. St. John's 73
- Jan 12, 2021 - St. John's 69 vs. Butler 57
- Mar 04, 2020 - Butler 77 vs. St. John's 55
- Dec 31, 2019 - Butler 60 vs. St. John's 58
- Feb 12, 2019 - St. John's 77 vs. Butler 73
- Jan 19, 2019 - Butler 80 vs. St. John's 71
- Feb 28, 2018 - St. John's 75 vs. Butler 68
- Jan 27, 2018 - Butler 70 vs. St. John's 45
- Feb 15, 2017 - Butler 110 vs. St. John's 86
- Dec 29, 2016 - St. John's 76 vs. Butler 73
- Feb 06, 2016 - Butler 89 vs. St. John's 56
- Jan 16, 2016 - Butler 78 vs. St. John's 58