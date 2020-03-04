Butler vs. St. John's: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Butler vs. St. John's basketball game
Who's Playing
St. John's @ Butler
Current Records: St. John's 15-14; Butler 20-9
What to Know
A Big East battle is on tap between the St. John's Red Storm and the Butler Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
St. John's took their contest against the Creighton Bluejays on Sunday by a conclusive 91-71 score. Guard Greg Williams Jr. and guard Rasheem Dunn were among the main playmakers for the Red Storm as the former shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 21 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten dimes in addition to six boards.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Butler and the DePaul Blue Demons this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bulldogs wrapped it up with a 60-42 win at home. Butler can attribute much of their success to guard Kamar Baldwin, who had nine points and five assists along with eight rebounds, six steals, and three blocks, and forward Sean McDermott, who had 13 points along with seven rebounds.
St. John's isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 9, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought St. John's up to 15-14 and Butler to 20-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Red Storm enter the contest with 9.9 steals per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. But Butler ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.6 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 9-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 139
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Butler have won six out of their last nine games against St. John's.
- Dec 31, 2019 - Butler 60 vs. St. John's 58
- Feb 12, 2019 - St. John's 77 vs. Butler 73
- Jan 19, 2019 - Butler 80 vs. St. John's 71
- Feb 28, 2018 - St. John's 75 vs. Butler 68
- Jan 27, 2018 - Butler 70 vs. St. John's 45
- Feb 15, 2017 - Butler 110 vs. St. John's 86
- Dec 29, 2016 - St. John's 76 vs. Butler 73
- Feb 06, 2016 - Butler 89 vs. St. John's 56
- Jan 16, 2016 - Butler 78 vs. St. John's 58
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Bubble Watch: URI looking for big win
The Rams have the chance to get their first win over a team that will make the NCAA Tournament
-
Top 25 And 1: UK tumbles after loss
John Calipari's Wildcats were outscored 50-25 by Rick Barnes' Vols in the final 17:14
-
FSU vs. Notre Dame odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Florida State vs. Notre Dame matchup...
-
Virus concerns ground Chicago State
The school announced it won't head to Washington or Utah to close the season out
-
Seton Hall vs. Villanova odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Seton Hall vs. Villanova matchup...
-
Court Report: Izzo challenges Winston
'If we can continue to win here, it will be the best accomplishment of my career,' Izzo said
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish