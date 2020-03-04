Butler vs. St. John's: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

St. John's @ Butler

Current Records: St. John's 15-14; Butler 20-9

What to Know

A Big East battle is on tap between the St. John's Red Storm and the Butler Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

St. John's took their contest against the Creighton Bluejays on Sunday by a conclusive 91-71 score. Guard Greg Williams Jr. and guard Rasheem Dunn were among the main playmakers for the Red Storm as the former shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with 21 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten dimes in addition to six boards.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Butler and the DePaul Blue Demons this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as the Bulldogs wrapped it up with a 60-42 win at home. Butler can attribute much of their success to guard Kamar Baldwin, who had nine points and five assists along with eight rebounds, six steals, and three blocks, and forward Sean McDermott, who had 13 points along with seven rebounds.

St. John's isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 9, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought St. John's up to 15-14 and Butler to 20-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Red Storm enter the contest with 9.9 steals per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. But Butler ranks 15th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.6 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 9-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 139

Series History

Butler have won six out of their last nine games against St. John's.