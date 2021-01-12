The Butler Bulldogs and the St. John's Red Storm will face off in a Big East clash at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Carnesecca Arena. St. John's is 6-6 overall and 5-1 at home, while the Bulldogs are 3-6 overall and 0-3 on the road. Both teams have struggled against the spread this season. Butler has a 3-6 ATS mark and St. John's has been even worse at 4-8.

St. John's vs. Butler spread: St. John's -2

St. John's vs. Butler over-under: 144 points

What you need to know about St. John's

St. John's ended up well behind the Creighton Bluejays when the teams played this past Saturday, losing 97-79. Guard Julian Champagnie put up big numbers for the Red Storm, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 42 percent of their total) along with 10 rebounds. Champagnie has been St. John's most consistent threat on offense. He's averaging 21 points per game and is shooting 46.8 percent from the field and just under 40 percent from 3-point range.

Greg Williams Jr. is averaging 11.8 points, while guard Vince Cole is contributing 10.5 ppg. St. John's is scoring 80.5 points per game, but is giving up 80.8. Three of its last five opponents have scored 90 or more points.

What you need to know about Butler

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs lost to the Connecticut Huskies at home by a decisive 72-60 margin in their last outing. One thing holding Butler back was the mediocre play of forward Bryce Golden, who went just 3-for-10 from the field.

It has certainly been a frustrating season thus far for the NCAA Tournament regulars. The Bulldogs did, however, get leading scorer Aaron Thompson (14.3 ppg) back recently from a knee injury and are hoping to put together a run in Big East play. Jair Bolden is averaging 13 points per game, Chuck Harris averages 11.1 and forward Bryce Nze averages 9.9 and leads the team in rebounding (6.7).

