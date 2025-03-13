The ninth-seeded Butler Bulldogs will battle the top-seeded St. John's Red Storm in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. Butler is coming off a 75-69 win over eighth-seeded Providence on Wednesday. The Bulldogs (14-18, 6-14 Big East), who snapped a four-game losing streak, are 3-1 on neutral courts. The Red Storm (27-4, 18-2 Big East), who have won six in a row, are 1-2 at neutral sites this season.

Tip-off from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for noon ET. St. John's won both regular-season meetings this season. St. John's is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Butler vs. St. John's odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 145.5.

Butler vs. St. John's spread: St. John's -13.5



Butler vs. St. John's over/under: 145.5 points

Butler vs. St. John's money line: Butler +647, St. John's -1010

BUT: The Bulldogs are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

STJ: The Red Storm are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games

Why you should back St. John's

Junior RJ Luis Jr. is coming off a double-double, scoring 28 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in an 86-84 overtime win at Marquette on Saturday. In the last meeting against Butler, he poured in 24 points and added four rebounds and two steals. In 30 games, including 27 starts, Luis is averaging 18.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 31.8 minutes.

Junior forward Zuby Ejiofor has also been lighting up the scoreboard of late, and has reached double-digit scoring in each of the past six games. He has nine double-doubles on the year, including in each of the last two games. In the win over Marquette on Saturday, he scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. In 31 games, including 30 starts, he is averaging 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 31.6 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Butler

Senior forward Jahmyl Telfort is coming off a solid performance in Wednesday's win over Providence, pouring in 16 points, while adding two rebounds and two assists. He scored 19 points and added six assists and five rebounds in Saturday's 87-74 loss at Creighton. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the past 10 games, and has registered two double-doubles. In 35.3 minutes per game, he is averaging 16.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Senior forward Pierre Brooks II had a big game against Providence, scoring 25 points, while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out two assists. He has reached double-digit scoring in 10 of the past 11 games. In a 97-86 win over Georgetown on Feb. 15, he poured in 30 points, while adding three assists, two rebounds and two steals. In 33.3 minutes per game, Brooks is averaging 15.2 points, five rebounds and 1.9 assists. See which team to pick here.

