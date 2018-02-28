Butler vs. St. John's: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis
The Bulldogs need to continue stacking up wins to build their case off the bubble
How to watch Butler vs. St. John's
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Odds and analysis
Odds via SportsLine: Butler -2.5
Analysis: Butler snapped out of its three-game losing skid by winning two straight over Providence and Creighton, but the Bulldogs aren't yet out of the woods yet.
Butler is still on the bubble as a projected No. 8 seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology, so it needs to continue stacking up wins -- and what better way to get it than against a St. John's team that has been the definition of inconsistent this month?
The Red Storm kicked off their February by beating Duke and Villanova in consecutive games, however they enter Wednesday night's showdown on another two-game losing streak and fresh off an overtime loss to Seton Hall on their home court.
-
Arizona wins in Miller's return
Arizona's coach returned to an ovation and led the Wildcats to a win over Stanford
-
You won't believe Louisville's loss
Louisville led by four points with one second left and lost on a buzzer beater
-
WATCH: UCF takes Wichita State to OT
The Shockers held on for a 75-71 win in overtime
-
Arizona's Allonzo Trier cleared by NCAA
Arizona's undergone a fortunate turn of events: Trier is eligible and Sean Miller will coach...
-
Arizona says Miller will remain coach
The university board of regents met Thursday to discuss Miller's fate in the wake of allegations...
-
Former 4-star guard Felton leaving UNC
Felton was a top-30 prospect in the Class of 2017