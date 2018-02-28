Butler vs. St. John's: Watch online, live stream, TV, channel, picks, odds, analysis

How to watch Butler vs. St. John's



Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28



Wednesday, Feb. 28 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York



Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: CBS Sports Network



CBS Sports Network Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

Odds and analysis



Odds via SportsLine: Butler -2.5

Analysis: Butler snapped out of its three-game losing skid by winning two straight over Providence and Creighton, but the Bulldogs aren't yet out of the woods yet.

Butler is still on the bubble as a projected No. 8 seed in Jerry Palm's latest Bracketology, so it needs to continue stacking up wins -- and what better way to get it than against a St. John's team that has been the definition of inconsistent this month?

The Red Storm kicked off their February by beating Duke and Villanova in consecutive games, however they enter Wednesday night's showdown on another two-game losing streak and fresh off an overtime loss to Seton Hall on their home court.