Butler vs. Villanova: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Villanova @ Butler

Current Records: Villanova 17-4; Butler 17-5

What to Know

The #16 Butler Bulldogs and the #8 Villanova Wildcats are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

It was close but no cigar for Butler as they fell 65-61 to the Providence Friars on Saturday. Five players on Butler scored in the double digits: guard Kamar Baldwin (14), forward Jordan Tucker (12), forward Bryce Golden (12), forward Bryce Nze (12), and forward Sean McDermott (10).

Meanwhile, the Wildcats entered their game against the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Villanova took a hard 76-61 fall against Creighton. A silver lining for Villanova was the play of guard Justin Moore, who had 18 points.

Butler is now 17-5 while Villanova sits at 17-4. Butler is 2-2 after losses this year, Villanova 3-0.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won seven out of their last ten games against Butler.