Butler vs. Villanova: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Butler vs. Villanova basketball game
Who's Playing
Villanova @ Butler
Current Records: Villanova 17-4; Butler 17-5
What to Know
The #16 Butler Bulldogs and the #8 Villanova Wildcats are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
It was close but no cigar for Butler as they fell 65-61 to the Providence Friars on Saturday. Five players on Butler scored in the double digits: guard Kamar Baldwin (14), forward Jordan Tucker (12), forward Bryce Golden (12), forward Bryce Nze (12), and forward Sean McDermott (10).
Meanwhile, the Wildcats entered their game against the Creighton Bluejays on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Villanova took a hard 76-61 fall against Creighton. A silver lining for Villanova was the play of guard Justin Moore, who had 18 points.
Butler is now 17-5 while Villanova sits at 17-4. Butler is 2-2 after losses this year, Villanova 3-0.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Villanova have won seven out of their last ten games against Butler.
- Jan 21, 2020 - Villanova 76 vs. Butler 61
- Mar 02, 2019 - Villanova 75 vs. Butler 54
- Jan 22, 2019 - Villanova 80 vs. Butler 72
- Mar 09, 2018 - Villanova 87 vs. Butler 68
- Feb 10, 2018 - Villanova 86 vs. Butler 75
- Dec 30, 2017 - Butler 101 vs. Villanova 93
- Feb 22, 2017 - Butler 74 vs. Villanova 66
- Jan 04, 2017 - Butler 66 vs. Villanova 58
- Feb 20, 2016 - Villanova 77 vs. Butler 67
- Jan 10, 2016 - Villanova 60 vs. Butler 55
