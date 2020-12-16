The Butler Bulldogs and the No. 7 Villanova Wildcats will face off in a Big East clash at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Finneran Pavilion. The Wildcats are 5-1 overall and are playing their first home game, while Butler is 1-0 overall and this is their first game on the road. The home team is 5-1-1 against the spread in the last seven meetings of the Butler-Villanova series. The favorite is 4-1-1 against the spread in the series' last six meetings.

Villanova vs. Butler spread: Villanova -13

Villanova vs. Butler over-under: 132.5 points

Villanova vs. Butler money line: Villanova -1000, Butler +650

What you need to know about Villanova



The Wildcats earned their third straight victory on Friday, downing Georgetown 76-62. Guard Collin Gillespie had a strong night, scoring 18 points -- including going 5-for-7 from behind the arc -- with six assists. Gillespie leads Villanova with 15.2 points and 4.5 assists per game. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl pulls down 8.2 rebounds per outing.

Villanova will enter Wednesday's matchup confident they can secure the victory. That's because the Wildcats are 5-1 in their last six games against Butler. Villanova has also won six of its last seven meetings against the Bulldogs on its home floor.

What you need to know about Butler

The Bulldogs won their season opener on Nov. 25, edging Western Michigan 66-62. Aaron Thompson scored 21 points and dealt four assists in the victory, with Jair Bolden pulling down nine rebounds.

Butler is 0-5-1 against the spread in its last six games against the Wildcats. However, the Bulldogs are 4-1 ATS in their last five meetings against a Big East opponent.

