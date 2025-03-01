The Villanova Wildcats (17-12) and the Butler Bulldogs (13-15) link up in a Big East showdown on Saturday. The Bulldogs have lost two of their past three games. No. 7 St. John's outlasted Butler 76-70 on Wednesday. In the meantime, Villanova has won two consecutive games. The Wildcats defeated Seton Hall 59-54 in a collision on Feb. 26. Back on Jan. 1, Villanova defeated Butler 73-65.

Tipoff from Finneran Pavilion is at noon ET. The latest Butler vs. Villanova odds list the Wildcats as 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 144.5.



Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Butler vs. Villanova:

Butler vs. Villanova spread: Wildcats -6.5

Butler vs. Villanova over/under: 144.5 points

Butler vs. Villanova money line: Wildcats -285, Bulldogs +230





Why Butler can cover

Senior forward Jahmyl Telfort is a crafty scorer with a reliable jumper and a soft touch out of the post. Telfort leads the team in points (16), assists (3.5) and steals (1). He's finished with at least 17 points in two of the last three games. In the Feb. 22 win over DePaul, Telfort had 17 points, six boards, and six assists.

Senior forward Pierre Brooks II can score from all three levels for the Bulldogs. He logs 15.6 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Michigan native has compiled 24-plus points in two of his past four outings. On Feb. 15 versus Georgetown, Brooks II had 30 points and three assists.

Why Villanova can cover

Senior forward Eric Dixon is another skilled playmaker who can finish through contact around the basket. Dixon leads the nation in scoring (23.3) with 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. In his last game, Dixon racked up 32 points and 10 boards. This was his second double-double this campaign.

Senior guard Wooga Poplar owns the jumper to space the floor but can also put the ball on the floor. Poplar averages 14.5 points, 6.8 rebound and makes 38% of his 3-pointers. In the Jan. 1 contest against Butler, he dropped 18 points and 15 rebounds.

How to make Butler vs. Villanova picks



