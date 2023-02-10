Who's Playing

Xavier @ Butler

Current Records: Xavier 19-5; Butler 12-13

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs and the #13 Xavier Musketeers will face off in a Big East clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 10 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with Xavier winning the first 68-66 at home and the Bulldogs taking the second 89-82.

On Tuesday, Butler narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the St. John's Red Storm 68-66. Butler got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jayden Taylor (19), center Manny Bates (15), guard Simas Lukosius (11), and forward Jalen Thomas (10).

Meanwhile, Xavier made easy work of St. John's on Saturday and carried off a 96-71 victory. Guard Colby Jones and forward Jack Nunge were among the main playmakers for the Musketeers as the former had 19 points in addition to eight rebounds and the latter had 21 points and six assists.

The Bulldogs are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-9 ATS when expected to lose.

The wins brought Butler up to 12-13 and Xavier to 19-5. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Butler is stumbling into the game with the 41st fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average. Xavier's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 50.20% field goal percentage, good for third best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.50

Odds

The Musketeers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Musketeers, as the game opened with the Musketeers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Xavier have won ten out of their last 17 games against Butler.