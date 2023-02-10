Who's Playing

Xavier @ Butler

Current Records: Xavier 19-5; Butler 12-13

What to Know

The #13 Xavier Musketeers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Musketeers and the Butler Bulldogs will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with Xavier winning the first 68-66 at home and Butler taking the second 89-82.

Xavier made easy work of the St. John's Red Storm this past Saturday and carried off a 96-71 victory. Xavier can attribute much of their success to guard Colby Jones, who had 19 points in addition to eight boards, and forward Jack Nunge, who had 21 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, Butler came out on top in a nail-biter against the Red Storm on Tuesday, sneaking past 68-66. Having forecasted a close win for the Bulldogs, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jayden Taylor (19), center Manny Bates (15), guard Simas Lukosius (11), and forward Jalen Thomas (10).

The Musketeers are now 19-5 while Butler sits at 12-13. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Xavier ranks third in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.20% on the season. Less enviably, Butler is stumbling into the matchup with the 36th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Xavier have won ten out of their last 17 games against Butler.