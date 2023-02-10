Who's Playing
Xavier @ Butler
Current Records: Xavier 19-5; Butler 12-13
What to Know
The #13 Xavier Musketeers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Musketeers and the Butler Bulldogs will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with Xavier winning the first 68-66 at home and Butler taking the second 89-82.
Xavier made easy work of the St. John's Red Storm this past Saturday and carried off a 96-71 victory. Xavier can attribute much of their success to guard Colby Jones, who had 19 points in addition to eight boards, and forward Jack Nunge, who had 21 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, Butler came out on top in a nail-biter against the Red Storm on Tuesday, sneaking past 68-66. Having forecasted a close win for the Bulldogs, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jayden Taylor (19), center Manny Bates (15), guard Simas Lukosius (11), and forward Jalen Thomas (10).
The Musketeers are now 19-5 while Butler sits at 12-13. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Xavier ranks third in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 50.20% on the season. Less enviably, Butler is stumbling into the matchup with the 36th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Xavier have won ten out of their last 17 games against Butler.
- Mar 09, 2022 - Butler 89 vs. Xavier 82
- Feb 02, 2022 - Xavier 68 vs. Butler 66
- Jan 07, 2022 - Xavier 87 vs. Butler 72
- Mar 10, 2021 - Butler 70 vs. Xavier 69
- Feb 21, 2021 - Xavier 63 vs. Butler 51
- Jan 30, 2021 - Xavier 68 vs. Butler 55
- Mar 07, 2020 - Butler 72 vs. Xavier 71
- Feb 12, 2020 - Butler 66 vs. Xavier 61
- Mar 05, 2019 - Butler 71 vs. Xavier 66
- Jan 13, 2019 - Xavier 70 vs. Butler 69
- Feb 06, 2018 - Xavier 98 vs. Butler 93
- Jan 02, 2018 - Xavier 86 vs. Butler 79
- Mar 09, 2017 - Xavier 62 vs. Butler 57
- Feb 26, 2017 - Butler 88 vs. Xavier 79
- Jan 14, 2017 - Butler 83 vs. Xavier 78
- Feb 13, 2016 - Xavier 74 vs. Butler 57
- Jan 02, 2016 - Xavier 88 vs. Butler 69