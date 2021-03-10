The Butler Bulldogs and the Xavier Musketeers are set to square off in a Big East Tournament matchup at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden. The Bulldogs are 9-14 overall, while Xavier is 13-7. The Bulldogs are 39-17-2 against the spread in their last 58 neutral-site games as an underdog. The Musketeers, meanwhile, are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games following an against-the-spread loss.

Xavier vs. Butler spread: Xavier -6

Xavier vs. Butler over-under: 133 points

Xavier vs. Butler money line: Xavier -270, Butler +220

What you need to know about Xavier



The Musketeers came up short against the Marquette Golden Eagles this past Saturday, falling 66-59. Paul Scruggs led Xavier with 18 points and six rebounds. Zach Freemantle leads Xavier with 16.3 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, and Scruggs adds 5.8 assists per outing.

Xavier went 2-0 against Butler this season, winning 68-55 on the road on Jan. 30 and then downing the Bulldogs 63-51 at home on Feb. 21. Xavier scores 75.1 points and allows 70.2 points per game this season.

What you need to know about Butler

The Bulldogs were on the wrong end of a 93-73 decision against Creighton on Saturday. Chuck Harris scored 29 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished four assists in the loss. Harris leads Butler with 12.8 points and 2.4 assists per game, while Bryce Nze adds 8.0 rebounds per outing.

Butler scores 63.6 points per game, but is giving up 67.9 points per game this season. The Bulldogs have lost 12 of their last 18 meetings against Xavier. They're also 2-7 against the spread in their last nine games against the Musketeers.

