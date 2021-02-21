The Xavier Musketeers and the Butler Bulldogs are set to square off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Cintas Center. Xavier is 11-4 overall and 9-2 at home, while Butler is 7-12 overall and 1-7 on the road. These two Big East rivals have split their last 10 meetings.

Xavier vs. Butler spread: Xavier -8.5

Xavier vs. Butler over-under: 133 points

What you need to know about Xavier

The Musketeers came up short against the St. John's Red Storm last week, falling 93-84. Four players on Xavier scored in the double digits: Zach Freemantle (22), Colby Jones (20), Paul Scruggs (14), and Nate Johnson (14). Freemantle leads the Musketeers in scoring and rebounding, averaging 16.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He's recorded a double-double in each of his last two outings.

Xavier is 8-2 in its last 10 games when playing as the favorite. However, the Musketeers are just 4-8 against the spread in their last 12 games against an opponent from the Big East.

What you need to know about Butler

Meanwhile, Butler lost to the Marquette Golden Eagles at home by a decisive 73-57 margin. Butler's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Bryce Golden, who had 18 points, and guard Chuck Harris, who shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 21 points and five rebounds. For the season, Harris is averaging 11.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

The Bulldogs limp into Sunday's contest having lost five of their last seven games overall. They've also struggled on the road, winning just one of their last eight road games.

