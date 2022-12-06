Who's Playing

Yale @ Butler

Current Records: Yale 8-1; Butler 6-3

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Yale Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Butler didn't have too much trouble with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at home this past Saturday as they won 80-66. Guard Chuck Harris took over for Butler, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 40% of their total) in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Yale didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Stony Brook Seawolves this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 77-72 victory.

Butler is now 6-3 while Yale sits at 8-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Butler ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.70% on the season. But Yale have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.60%, which places them ninth in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.