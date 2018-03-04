Buzzer-beater puts Radford in NCAA tourney and signals start of March Madness
March: It's officially Rad
March is synonymous with buzzer-beaters.
And on Sunday, Radford went full March mayhem with its buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Liberty in the Big South title game. Carlik Jones threw up a prayer right before time expired. It fell. Radford 55, Liberty 52. Rad finish.
RADFORD AT THE BUZZER! #ThisIsMarchpic.twitter.com/aH7KJgsKDH— Andrew Carter (@Andrew__Carter) March 4, 2018
Home environment and all. That's your latest reminder of why March is the best month on the sports calendar.
The Highlanders are off to their first Big Dance since 2009. The Highlanders are off to the NCAAs after being picked seventh in the preseason in the Big South. Radford's got a flair for intriguing endings: it's played in five overtime games this season. At 22-12, they'll hope to land on the 15 line. Radford joins Murray State as the only teams in the NCAA Tournament as of early Sunday afternoon.
For a peek at the latest bracket forecast, check in here. And to get a full rundown on conference tournament schedules, automatic bids, our hub for what you want is right here. Four bids will be handed on Sunday.
