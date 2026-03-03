BYU secured a massive win on the recruiting trail on Tuesday with the commitment of five-star forward Bruce Branch III. Branch, the No. 6 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, was one of the top uncommitted players still available. The lone players ranked inside the top 10 of the 2026 recruiting rankings that have yet to decide on where they will play next season are Tyran Stokes (No. 1), Caleb Holt (No. 4) and Christian Collins (No. 9).

Branch, who plays at Prolific Prep located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was previously the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2027 recruiting class before reclassifying to the 2026 class this past winter. He committed to BYU over USC. Branch also had interest from Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, and Arizona, among others.

Branch will be the fifth member of BYU's 2026 recruiting class, joining Dean Rueckert -- the No. 77 overall recruit in the cycle by 247Sports, KJ Perry, Abdullah Ahmed, and Will Openshaw

With his pledge, Branch becomes the latest five-star recruit who will play for BYU coach Kevin Young. During Young's first season at the helm of the program, he landed a commitment from five-star Egor Dёmin, who was the No. 16 overall player in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Of course, BYU's biggest addition came last recruiting cycle when AJ Dybantsa -- a potential candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft -- signed with the Cougars. Dybantsa is college basketball's leading scorer this season and is averaging a jaw-dropping 24.9 points per game.

Branch will be a name to watch in the 2027 NBA Draft

While the 2026 NBA Draft has a "Big Three" with Dybantsa, Duke's Cameron Boozer and Kansas' Darryn Peterson competing to become the No. 1 overall pick, next summer's class will be more wide-open at the top. Branch will certainly be a candidate to go No. 1 in the 2027 NBA Draft because of his talent and size as a wing with guard skills.

Here is Branch's full evaluation from 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finklestein:

Branch is a big wing who is long and skilled with developing guard skills. His shooting is a legitimate, and still ascending, weapon. He leans back into his shot more so than he does rise up, but his release is very fluid. He's coming off a 3SSB season in which he connected on 39% of his threes on 5 attempts per game. He's not necessarily a dynamic creator just yet, but he's smooth with the ball, handles to both sides, and typically able to keep his eyes up. He can create space in the mid-range area with his step-back, but doesn't have overwhelming lift in his pull-up game. He moves well without the ball at an early stage, is willing to take smaller defenders into the post, and has advanced footwork. Defensively, his size, length, and fluidity give him a ton of potential. Physically, he has terrific measurables at 6-foot-7 (in shoes) with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and good natural frame that is only just beginning to fill out.

Branch is the second-highest-ranked commitment in BYU history behind Dybantsa.