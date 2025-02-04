Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Arizona 15-6, BYU 15-6

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Arizona Wildcats and the BYU Cougars are set to tip at 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Marriott Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a four-game winning streak alive.

Last Saturday, Arizona was able to grind out a solid victory over Arizona State, taking the game 81-72.

Caleb Love was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 27 points in addition to seven assists and six rebounds. Henri Veesaar was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 11 points plus six rebounds and two blocks.

Arizona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

UCF typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday BYU proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Knights by a score of 81-75. The over/under was set at 156.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

BYU's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Mawot Mag, who went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points plus five assists. The dominant performance gave Mag a new career-high in assists. Another player making a difference was Richie Saunders, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points plus two steals.

Arizona has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-6 record this season. As for BYU, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 15-6.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Arizona has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 47.4% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've made 48.5% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While fans of Arizona and BYU were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As for their next game, BYU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

BYU is a slight 2-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

