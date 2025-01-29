Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between BYU and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 44-36 lead against Baylor.

If BYU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-6 in no time. On the other hand, Baylor will have to make due with a 13-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Baylor Bears @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Baylor 13-6, BYU 13-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Baylor Bears and the BYU Cougars are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Marriott Center. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.9 points per game this season.

Baylor can't be too worried about heading out to take on BYU: they just beat Utah at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Baylor enjoyed a cozy 76-61 victory over Utah on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Bears.

Among those leading the charge was Norchad Omier, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Kansas State on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of VJ Edgecombe, who earned 21 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Baylor smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, BYU took their match on Saturday with ease, bagging an 80-52 win over Cincinnati. The Cougars have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine matchups by 19 points or more this season.

BYU relied on the efforts of Richie Saunders, who posted 21 points along with five rebounds, and Egor Demin, who had 15 points plus seven assists and five rebounds. What's more, Demin also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2024.

Baylor's victory bumped their record up to 13-6. As for BYU, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Baylor hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.9 points per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Baylor is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

BYU is a 3.5-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

BYU and Baylor both have 1 win in their last 2 games.