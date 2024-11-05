Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 0-0, BYU 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the BYU Cougars. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Marriott Center.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: BYU smashed the glass last season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cent. Arkansas struggles in that department as they averaged 36.4.

Looking back to last season, BYU had a stellar season and finished 22-9. On the other hand, Cent. Arkansas finished 9-23.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for BYU, as the team is favored by a full 29.5 points. They finished last season with an 18-12 record against the spread.

BYU ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 20-3 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $719.30. Sadly, Cent. Arkansas will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 7-22 as such last year.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 27.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.