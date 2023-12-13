Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Denver 6-4, BYU 8-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The BYU Cougars will be playing at home against the Denver Pioneers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Marriott Center. BYU will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored BYU on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 73-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Utes. The loss put an end to BYU's undefeated start to the season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Richie Saunders, who scored 13 points along with 6 rebounds. Less helpful for BYU was Noah Waterman's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Denver's good fortune finally ran out on Wednesday. They fell 90-80 to the Rams. Denver found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

Despite the defeat, Denver got a solid performance out of Tommy Bruner, who scored 28 points along with 8 assists. Another player making a difference was DeAndre Craig, who scored 16 points.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as BYU and Denver are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. BYU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 89.3 points per game. However, it's not like Denver struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.