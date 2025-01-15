Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, BYU looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Okla. State 46-26.

BYU already has eight blowout wins this season, but why stop there? Barring a freak comeback, they will be celebrating another huge win in the locker room very soon.

Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Okla. State 9-6, BYU 10-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the BYU Cougars and the Okla. State Cowboys are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Marriott Center. The Cougars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.5 points per game this season.

BYU is headed into Tuesday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Saturday. They fell to TCU 71-67. The Cougars didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Richie Saunders, who went 9 for 13 en route to 26 points plus six rebounds.

Okla. State's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 83-62 punch to the gut against Utah on Saturday.

Despite the loss, Okla. State had strong showings from Bryce Thompson, who went 7 for 13 en route to 16 points plus two steals, and Marchelus Avery, who earned 13 points plus six rebounds and two blocks. Thompson is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Even though they lost, Okla. State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in seven consecutive games.

BYU's defeat dropped their record down to 10-5. As for Okla. State, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-6 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: BYU just can't miss this season, having nailed 47.7% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Okla. State, though, as they've only made 42% of their field goals this season. Given BYU's sizable advantage in that area, Okla. State will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, BYU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

Odds

BYU is a big 13-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

BYU and Okla. State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.