Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, BYU looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but BYU is up 32-29 over Okla. State.

BYU came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Okla. State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Okla. State 12-18, BYU 21-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the BYU Cougars and the Okla. State Cowboys are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Marriott Center. BYU will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Last Wednesday, the Cougars couldn't handle the Cyclones and fell 68-63. BYU was up 46-32 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Richie Saunders put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points.

Meanwhile, Okla. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fourth straight loss. They took a hard 75-58 fall against the Red Raiders.

The Cougars' loss dropped their record down to 21-9. As for the Cowboys, they have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-18 record this season.

As for their game on Saturday, BYU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep BYU in mind: they have a solid 17-12 record against the spread this season.

BYU came up short against Okla. State when the teams last played back in February, falling 93-83. Will BYU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

BYU is a big 13.5-point favorite against Okla. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Okla. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.