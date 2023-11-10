Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: San Diego State 1-0, BYU 1-0

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs will head out on the road to face off against the BYU Cougars at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Marriott Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

San Diego State's and CS Fullerton's match on Monday was close at halftime, but San Diego State turned on the heat in the second half with 46 points. The Aztecs simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Titans 83-57 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as San Diego State did.

San Diego State's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jaedon LeDee led the charge by dropping a double-double on 27 points and 10 rebounds. Micah Parrish was another key contributor, earning 17 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

Meanwhile, BYU entered their game on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 110-63 victory over the Huskies. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 56-18.

BYU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Spencer Johnson, who earned 20 points along with 7 assists. Another player making a difference was Noah Waterman, who earned 16 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Aztecs and the Cougars both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Friday.

San Diego State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-15-1 record against the spread.

San Diego State beat BYU 82-75 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Diego State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

BYU is a slight 2-point favorite against San Diego State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against BYU.