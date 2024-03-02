Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: TCU 19-9, BYU 20-8

How To Watch

What to Know

TCU has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the BYU Cougars will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Marriott Center. Coming off a loss in a game TCU was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

After a 105-102 finish the last time they played, TCU and the Bears decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Horned Frogs fell 62-54 to the Bears on Monday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points TCU has scored all season.

Kansas typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday BYU proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Jayhawks by a score of 76-68. BYU was down 41-29 with 18:27 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy eight-point victory.

Among those leading the charge was Dallin Hall, who scored 18 points. He didn't help BYU's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

The Horned Frogs' loss dropped their record down to 19-9. As for the Cougars, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 20-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: TCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

BYU is a solid 6.5-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.