Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Texas 14-5, BYU 14-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah

Marriott Center -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN2

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Texas Longhorns and the BYU Cougars are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Marriott Center. Texas will be strutting in after a win while BYU will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Oklahoma typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Texas proved too difficult a challenge. They strolled past the Sooners with points to spare, taking the game 75-60. 75 seems to be a good number for Texas as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Texas relied on the efforts of Max Abmas, who scored 22 points, and Dylan Disu, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

BYU has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 75-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars on Tuesday. That's two games in a row now that BYU has lost by exactly seven points.

The losing side was boosted by Noah Waterman, who scored 17 points.

The win makes it two in a row for the Longhorns and bumps their season record up to 14-5. As for the Cougars, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 14-5.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Texas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like BYU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.