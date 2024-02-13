Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: UCF 13-9, BYU 17-6

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the BYU Cougars and the UCF Knights are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 13th at Marriott Center. BYU will be strutting in after a win while the Knights will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, the Cougars earned a 72-66 win over the Wildcats.

BYU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Fousseyni Traore led the charge by scoring 14 points along with eight rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Knights came up short against the Red Raiders on Saturday and fell 66-59.

The losing side was boosted by C.J. Walker, who scored 13 points along with eight rebounds.

The Cougars are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-6 record this season. As for the Knights, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 13-9.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: BYU just can't miss this season, having made 47.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UCF, though, as they've only made 41.1% of their shots this season. Given BYU's sizable advantage in that area, the Knights will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, BYU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. The pair have both performed well against the spread, with they at 14-9 and UCF at 3-3 ATS.

BYU is a big 11.5-point favorite against UCF, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

