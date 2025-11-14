BYU transfer guard Kennard Davis Jr., the No. 56 ranked transfer prospect in the 2025 class and a starter for No. 7 BYU, was arrested in Provo, Utah, on Thursday morning on suspicion of DUI after being involved in a two-car crash. He sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Provo Police Department for further investigation.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

After conducting an investigation into the crash, the Provo Police said in a statement that they found cause to place Davis, 20, under arrest for suspected DUI. He was cited for a DUI charge and released for medical treatment, and his vehicle was impounded.

Davis did not play in Tuesday's game for BYU vs. Delaware -- an 85-68 win for the Cougars -- after starting the first two contests in wins over Villanova and Holy Cross. He averaged 9.0 points, 1.5 assists and shot 50% on 4-of-8 from 3-point range in the two games in which he appeared.

BYU acknowledged the allegations on Thursday and said it is looking into the situation.

What it means for BYU

It is unclear why Davis did not play in BYU's game Tuesday vs. Delaware, but he has so far this season been an integral piece for a team that is among the most talented in program history. A Southern Illinois transfer, he averaged 16.3 points and shot 37.6% from 3-point range last season for the Salukis.

In two games this season, Davis was fourth on the team in scoring and No. 1 in 3-point shooting percentage. He is also second on the team in field goal percentage at 58.3% and yet to commit a turnover in 54 minutes of action. Davis is also regarded as maybe BYU's best perimeter defender.

The incident comes at a critical time for BYU, which faces No. 3 UConn on Saturday in what is shaping up to be one of the biggest nonconference games of the early 2025-26 college basketball season. The Cougars flew into Boston on Thursday, and it is unclear if Davis traveled with the team.

Should he miss the game, as was the case earlier in the week, BYU will likely continue to give heavy backcourt minutes to the trio of Robert Wright, Richie Saunders and Dawson Baker -- along with star recruit AJ Dybantsa in a combo forward spot. Wright and Baker saw the biggest spikes in minutes and usage in the Delaware game, playing 36 and 25 minutes, respectively. Wright delivered with 26 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, while Baker added six rebounds and three points in the win.