We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on Tuesday's college basketball schedule as the No. 25 BYU Cougars will host the No. 11 Baylor Bears. BYU is 18-7 overall and 13-2 at home, while Baylor is 19-6 overall and 3-3 on the road. The Bears have won the last four matchups, which followed a four-game win streak by BYU in the head-to-head series. BYU is 14-10-1 against the spread in the 2023-24 college basketball season, while Baylor is 15-7-2 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. The Cougars are favored by 4 points in the latest BYU vs. Baylor odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 155 points. Before entering any Baylor vs. BYU picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Baylor vs. BYU.

BYU vs. Baylor spread: BYU -4

BYU vs. Baylor over/under: 155 points

BYU vs. Baylor money line: BYU: -183, Baylor: +152

What you need to know about BYU

Neither the point spread nor the final result favored BYU last Saturday as it fell 93-83 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Fousseyni Traore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 17 points, while Jaxson Robinson scored 14 points. Even though it lost, BYU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds, easily outclassing OK State, which has just six offensive rebounds.

Robinson leads the Cougars with 13.8 points per game, despite starting only six of 24 games. He powers an elite offense that ranks third in the nation in made 3-pointers per game and assists, while ranking ninth in the country in offensive rating. BYU is extremely deep with seven players averaging at least 9.2 PPG, but it isn't the most active defensive team in the land as no Cougar averages more than one steal or one block per game. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about Baylor

Meanwhile, the Bears earned a 94-81 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, which made it back-to-back wins for Baylor. The win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was RayJ Dennis, who scored 18 points to go along with eight assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayden Nunn, who scored 20 points.

The Bears have six players averaging in double-figures, so they have lots of different avenues to attack a defense. A pair of freshmen anchor the team on both ends of the court as Walter averages a team-high 14.5 points, while Yves Missi leads Baylor with 5.6 rebounds and ranks second in the Big 12 with 1.6 blocks. Baylor is 7-4-1 ATS in Big 12 play, and the Bears are undefeated against the spread over their last four games overall. See which team to pick here.

