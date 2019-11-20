BYU vs. Boise State odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov. 20 predictions from advanced computer model

The Boise State Broncos will take on the BYU Cougars at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena. Boise State is 1-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while BYU is 3-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. This game is a pick'em according to the latest Boise State vs. BYU odds, while the Over-Under is set at 146. The Cougars are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games. The Broncos, meanwhile, are just 2-4 against the spread in their last six games at home. Before locking in any BYU vs. Boise State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.





UC-Irvine took down Boise State 69-60 last week, the Broncos' second straight loss. Derrick Alston Jr. led the way for Boise State with 22 points, while RJ Williams added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Justinian Jessup scored 10 points on just 3-of-12 shooting.

BYU, meanwhile, won its second straight game Friday night, downing Houston 72-71. Four BYU players scored in the double digits: Alex Barcello (16), Jake Toolson (14), Kolby Lee (14), and TJ Haws (10). Toolson is leading the Cougars with 15.3 points per game, while Barcello is averaging 13 points per game.

Boise State is 9-1 in its past 10 games against an opponent in the West Coast conference, while BYU has won eight of its last 11 games played in November.

