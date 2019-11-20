BYU vs. Boise State odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Nov. 20 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between BYU and Boise State. Here are the results:
The Boise State Broncos will take on the BYU Cougars at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena. Boise State is 1-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while BYU is 3-1 overall and 1-0 on the road. This game is a pick'em according to the latest Boise State vs. BYU odds, while the Over-Under is set at 146. The Cougars are 4-1 against the spread in their last five road games. The Broncos, meanwhile, are just 2-4 against the spread in their last six games at home. Before locking in any BYU vs. Boise State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against the spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Boise State vs. BYU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You should head to SportsLine to see it.
UC-Irvine took down Boise State 69-60 last week, the Broncos' second straight loss. Derrick Alston Jr. led the way for Boise State with 22 points, while RJ Williams added 20 points and 11 rebounds. Justinian Jessup scored 10 points on just 3-of-12 shooting.
BYU, meanwhile, won its second straight game Friday night, downing Houston 72-71. Four BYU players scored in the double digits: Alex Barcello (16), Jake Toolson (14), Kolby Lee (14), and TJ Haws (10). Toolson is leading the Cougars with 15.3 points per game, while Barcello is averaging 13 points per game.
Boise State is 9-1 in its past 10 games against an opponent in the West Coast conference, while BYU has won eight of its last 11 games played in November.
So who wins BYU vs. Boise State? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Boise State vs. BYU spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
