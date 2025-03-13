The No. 4 seed BYU Cougars (23-8) and No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones (24-8) will meet in a high-level quarterfinal matchup in the 2025 Big 12 Tournament on Thursday afternoon. BYU closed the regular season on an eight-game winning streak to earn a double bye in the conference tournament, with one of its wins coming in double overtime against Iowa State. The Cyclones were forced to play in the second round on Wednesday, but they took care of business with a 76-56 win against No. 13 seed Cincinnati. They took a 33-24 lead at halftime and were able to cover the spread down the stretch.

Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Iowa State is favored by 3.5 points in the latest BYU vs. Iowa State odds, while the over/under is 146.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Iowa State vs. BYU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

BYU vs. Iowa State spread: Iowa State -3.5

BYU vs. Iowa State over/under: 146.5 points

BYU vs. Iowa State money line: Iowa State: -174, BYU: +146

BYU vs. Iowa State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why BYU can cover

BYU is one of the hottest teams in college basketball, rattling off eight consecutive wins to close the regular season. The Cougars used that hot streak to earn a double bye in the Big 12 Tournament, with their biggest win being a double-overtime victory against Iowa State on the road on March 4. Junior forward Richie Saunders scored 23 points, while junior center Keba Keita had seven points and 15 rebounds.

They added an 85-74 win over Utah on Saturday before having four days to rest prior to this contest. Saunders leads BYU with 16.0 points per game, but BYU has nine players averaging at least six points. BYU has covered the spread seven times during the current hot streak, and Iowa State is dealing with several key injuries.

Why Iowa State can cover

Iowa State is not lacking any motivation on Thursday, as the Cyclones desperately want to avenge their regular-season loss. They trailed by 21 points with 13 minutes remaining in that contest before rallying and eventually losing in double overtime. Iowa State never trailed during its blowout win over Cincinnati on Wednesday, as Joshua Jefferson had 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Tamin Lipsey added 16 points, while Milan Momcilovic had 13 points and Dishon Jackson pulled down a career-best 15 rebounds. Lipsey exited the game with 3:05 remaining after getting injured while attempting a layup, but he is expected to play on Thursday. Meanwhile, Keshon Gilbert sat out the second half after being available for just the third time in his last six games, and his status for this game is up in the air.

How to make BYU vs. Iowa State picks

