BYU vs. Loyola Marymount odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 13 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between BYU and Loyola Marymount.
The Brigham Young Cougars and the Loyola Marymount Lions will face off in a West Coast Conference clash at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Loyola Marymount is 8-16 overall and 7-6 at home, while BYU is 19-7 overall and 3-5 on the road. BYU has won four consecutive games and five of six. The Lions have lost four straight games and eight of nine. The Cougars are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Loyola Marymount vs. Brigham Young odds, while the over-under is set at 141. Before entering any BYU vs. Loyola Marymount picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Loyola Marymount vs. Brigham Young. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for BYU vs. Loyola Marymount:
- Loyola Marymount vs. BYU spread: Loyola Marymount +11.5
- Loyola Marymount vs. BYU over-under: 141 points
- Loyola Marymount vs. BYU money line: Loyola Marymount 519, Brigham Young -779
What you need to know about BYU
BYU strolled past the San Francisco Dons with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 90-76. It was another big night for Yoeli Childs, who had 32 points along with six rebounds. TJ Haws and Jake Toolson had 13 points and seven assists each.
BYU steamrolled the Lions 63-38 when these teams last met on January 4.
What you need to know about Loyola Marymount
The matchup between the Lions and the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs last week was not particularly close, with Loyola Marymount falling 85-67. Eli Scott (15 points) was the top scorer for Loyola Marymount. LMU committed 17 turnovers. A 9-0 Gonzaga run swelled their lead to 22 points with just over 10 minutes remaining.
How to make Loyola Marymount vs. BYU picks
The model has simulated Loyola Marymount vs. Brigham Young 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins BYU vs. Loyola Marymount? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Loyola Marymount vs. BYU spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
