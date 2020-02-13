BYU vs. Loyola Marymount odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 13 predictions from proven model

The Brigham Young Cougars and the Loyola Marymount Lions will face off in a West Coast Conference clash at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Albert Gersten Pavilion. Loyola Marymount is 8-16 overall and 7-6 at home, while BYU is 19-7 overall and 3-5 on the road. BYU has won four consecutive games and five of six. The Lions have lost four straight games and eight of nine. The Cougars are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Loyola Marymount vs. Brigham Young odds, while the over-under is set at 141. Before entering any BYU vs. Loyola Marymount picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Loyola Marymount vs. BYU spread: Loyola Marymount +11.5

Loyola Marymount vs. BYU over-under: 141 points

Loyola Marymount vs. BYU money line: Loyola Marymount 519, Brigham Young -779

What you need to know about BYU

BYU strolled past the San Francisco Dons with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 90-76. It was another big night for Yoeli Childs, who had 32 points along with six rebounds. TJ Haws and Jake Toolson had 13 points and seven assists each.

BYU steamrolled the Lions 63-38 when these teams last met on January 4.

What you need to know about Loyola Marymount

The matchup between the Lions and the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs last week was not particularly close, with Loyola Marymount falling 85-67. Eli Scott (15 points) was the top scorer for Loyola Marymount. LMU committed 17 turnovers. A 9-0 Gonzaga run swelled their lead to 22 points with just over 10 minutes remaining.

