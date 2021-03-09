The Pepperdine Waves and the Brigham Young Cougars will face off in the 2021 West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals to wrap up the Monday college basketball schedule at around midnight ET at Orleans Arena. Pepperdine is 12-11, while BYU is 19-5. The teams split their matchups during the regular season.

The Cougars are favored by eight points in the latest BYU vs. Pepperdine odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 148.5. Before entering any Pepperdine vs. BYU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pepperdine vs. BYU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for BYU vs. Pepperdine:

Brigham Young vs. Pepperdine spread: Brigham Young -8

Brigham Young vs. Pepperdine over-under: 148.5 points

What you need to know about Brigham Young

The Cougars didn't have too much trouble with the Saint Mary's Gaels at home two weeks ago in a 65-51 win the last time they took the floor. Four players on BYU scored in double digits: Trevin Knell (15),Brandon Averette (11), Gideon George (11), and Matt Haarms (11). A season high five blocks were registered by Haarms, and he also had a season-best 10 rebounds. BYU shot 66.7 percent from the field and 83.3 percent from 3-point range in the second half.

Alex Barcello is averaging 15.7 points, 4.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. BYU is in the KenPom Top 30 in both offensive and defensive efficiency. The Cougars are the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament for the second straight season.

What you need to know about Pepperdine

Pepperdine beat the Santa Clara Broncos on in the WCC quarterfinals on Saturday, 78-70. Colbey Ross had 25 points and 12 assists. He became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the WCC tourney with 196 points. Ross has scored 25-plus points in three straight games.

Pepperdine is fourth in the country in 3-point defense (26.9 percent). The Waves have not advanced to the WCC tourney finals since 2002. They have made it to the semifinals four times in the last seven seasons.

How to make Pepperdine vs. BYU picks

The model has simulated Brigham Young vs. Pepperdine 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Latest Odds: Brigham Young Cougars -8 Bet Now

So who wins Brigham Young vs. Pepperdine? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Brigham Young vs. Pepperdine spread to jump on Monday.