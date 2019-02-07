BYU vs. Portland odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 90-58 roll

Portland hosts BYU on Thursday at 11 p.m. ET. Portland (7-17, 0-9) will look to earn its first conference victory of the season, while BYU (14-10, 6-3) enters Thursday's West Coast Conference matchup having won five of its last seven. The latest BYU vs. Portland odds have the Cougars favored by 12.5-points, while the over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is set at 145.5. Before you make any BYU vs. Portland picks and college basketball predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model knows BYU boasts a high flying offense that features two players averaging over 17 points per game. The Cougars are a team loaded with upperclassmen like junior forward Yoeli Childs, who's averaging 21.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Childs' big-bodied frame allows him to post up smaller defenders and get the shot he covets. In fact, he's shooting a remarkable 52 percent from the field this season. The 6'8" junior will look to provide an offensive spark again on Thursday against the Pilots, who've struggled mightily in conference play.

But just because the Cougars have found an explosive playmaker in Childs doesn't mean they can cover the double-digit spread against Portland.

Despite their recent losing skid, the Pilots have covered the spread in three of their last five games. And sophomore guard Marcus Shaver Jr. has been lights out for the Pilots, averaging 22 points per game in his last seven outings.

Plus, BYU is just 1-5 against the spread in its last six games on the road.

