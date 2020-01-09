BYU vs. Saint Mary's odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 9 predictions from proven computer model

The BYU Cougars will travel to take on the Saint Mary's Gaels on Thursday night in a pivotal matchup between two mid-major teams with designs on making an NCAA Tournament appearance that tips off at 11 p.m. ET in University Credit Union Pavilion. The teams have been West Coast Conference rivals since BYU joined the conference in 2011 and an early-season win would provide one program with a major boost as we get into the meat of conference play.

BYU is 12-4 on the season and 9-6 against the spread, while Saint Mary's is 14-3 but is just 7-9 against the number. However, the Gaels have won and covered in seven of the last 10 head-to-head meeting between these programs. This time around, the hosting Gaels are 5.5-point favorites with the over-under at 134.5 in the latest BYU vs. Saint Mary's odds. Before making any Saint Mary's vs. BYU picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Saint Mary's vs. BYU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model knows that BYU will be hoping that Yoeli Childs will be able to produce despite a finger injury. Childs is averaging 20.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game this season and the Cougars are 6-1 when he's been in their lineup. And with Jake Toolson, T.J. Haws, Alex Barcello and Dalton Nixon all shooting better than 40 percent from beyond the arc, BYU has a strong inside-out game. BYU is shooting 39.8 percent from the 3-point line as a team, the ninth-best mark in Division-I.

However, the model also has considered that Saint Mary's has a devastating one-two punch with Jordan Ford at guard and Malik Fitts on the inside at forward. Ford is a 41.3 percent 3-point shooter and is averaging 21.6 points per game while Fitts is a threat inside and out as a 41.4 percent 3-point shooter who averages 15.8 points and 7.9 rebound per game.

The Gaels shoot a staggering 42.9 percent from beyond the arc as a team, which leads the nation. However, they go up against a BYU defense that allows opponents to shoot just 28.2 percent from the 3-point line, and who wins that perimeter battle may very well win the game.

So who wins BYU vs. Saint Mary's? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Saint Mary's vs. BYU spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.