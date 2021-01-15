A West Coast Conference battle is on tap Thursday between the BYU Cougars and the Saint Mary's Gaels at 11 p.m. ET at University Credit Union Pavilion. Both teams are 9-3; Saint Mary's is 7-1 at home, while BYU is 2-1 on the road. The Cougars are 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four road games. The Gaels are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games following an against-the-spread loss. The underdog is 4-0 against the spread in the last BYU vs. Saint Mary's meetings.

The Gaels are favored by one point in the latest Saint Mary's vs. BYU odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 133. Before entering any BYU vs. Saint Mary's picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saint Mary's vs. Brigham Young. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Saint Mary's vs. BYU:

Saint Mary's vs. Brigham Young spread: Saint Mary's -1

Saint Mary's vs. Brigham Young over-under: 133 points

Saint Mary's vs. Brigham Young money line: Saint Mary's -120, BYU +100

Latest Odds: Saint Mary's Gaels -1 Bet Now

What you need to know about Saint Mary's

The Gaels absorbed their first home loss of the season Saturday, falling 66-64 to Santa Clara. Logan Johnson finished with 26 points.

Tommy Kuhse leads Saint Mary's in scoring at 14.8 points per game and also dishes 5.7 assists per outing. Kyle Bowen pulls down 6.3 rebounds per game. Saint Mary's won a 51-50 thriller between the two teams last season.

What you need to know about BYU

The Cougars saw a four-game winning streak snapped on Jan 7, as top-ranked Gonzaga cruised to an 86-69 victory. Caleb Lohner led the way for BYU with 13 points.

Alex Barcello leads BYU with 16.3 points and 4.8 assists per game. Lohner pulls down a team-high 6.5 rebounds per outing.

How to make Brigham Young vs. Saint Mary's picks

The model has simulated BYU vs. Saint Mary's 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins BYU vs. Saint Mary's? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Saint Mary's vs. BYU spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its CBB picks, and find out.