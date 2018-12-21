BYU vs. San Diego State: How to watch, live stream, watch online, prediction, pick, odds, line

The Mountain West is Nevada's conference until further notice, but quietly, San Diego State has a crop of stars that are making waves in the nonconference slate. Jalen McDaniels has lottery potential, Devin Watson is a certified bucket-getter, and together the Aztecs have potential to play spoiler in big games.

Already they have knocked off Xavier in non-league play and have a chance Saturday to add to their collection of early wins against an impressive BYU team that, too, has its own set of special talents.

The Cougars' lead star is Yoeli Childs, who currently leads all WCC players in points per game. He has a stellar running mate in TJ Haws, a junior, who is averaging a career-high 17.5 points per game. Together they form a tandem for BYU that has strung together an 8-5 record but faces one of its toughest tests Saturday in San Diego.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 7 p.m. ET



: Saturday, 7 p.m. ET Where : Viejas Arena in San Diego



: Viejas Arena in San Diego TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)



CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

San Diego State has been tested more to this point. And it should have the upper hand playing at home. But I'm trusting the talent in this game and riding with Yoeli Childs and TJ Haws to lead the Cougars to victory. Pick: BYU 80, SDSU 78

