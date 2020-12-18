The No. 18 San Diego State Aztecs will host the BYU Cougars at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. BYU is 6-2 overall and 1-0 on the road, while San Diego State is 5-0 overall and 4-0 at home. The Aztecs are off to a fast start thanks to wins over UCLA and Arizona State. BYU, meanwhile, has won 15 of its last 18 games dating back to last season.

Friday's matchup will be broadcasted live on CBS Sports Network. The Aztecs are favored by 6.5-points in the latest BYU vs. San Diego State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 136.

Here are several college basketball odds for San Diego State vs. BYU:

San Diego State vs. BYU spread: SDSU -6.5

San Diego State vs. BYU over-under: 136 points

San Diego State vs. BYU money line: SDSU -300, BYU +240



What you need to know about BYU



BYU is coming off a dominant 82-64 win over Utah in its last outing. The Cougars were led by guard Connor Harding, who finished with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists. Richard Harward also had a big day against the Utes, recording 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Cougars are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games and they've won eight of their last 10 games played in December. However, BYU is just 3-6 ATS in its last nine road games against San Diego State.

What you need to know about San Diego State

Meanwhile, San Diego State sidestepped the Arizona State Sun Devils by a final score of 80-68 on Dec. 10. Guard Jordan Schakel led the Aztecs in scoring, finishing with 25 points. Forward Nathan Mensah recorded a double-double in the win over Arizona State, scoring 17 points while grabbing 15 rebounds.

The Aztecs are off to a fast start thanks in large part to their stingy defense. In fact, San Diego State has held its opponents to 60 points or less in four of its first five games this season. In addition, the Aztecs are 7-1 in their last eight games against an opponent from the West Coast conference.

