BYU vs. Santa Clara odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 20 predictions from proven model

The Santa Clara Broncos and the No. 23 Brigham Young Cougars will face off in a West Coast Conference clash at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at the Marriott Center. The Cougars are 21-7 overall and 12-1 at home, while Santa Clara is 18-9 overall and 3-5 on the road. BYU is riding a six-game winning streak. Santa Clara has lost three consecutive games. The Cougars are favored by 14.5 points in the latest BYU vs. Santa Clara odds, while the over-under is set at 150. Before entering any Santa Clara vs. BYU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 16 of the 2019-20 season on a 54-30 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Brigham Young vs. Santa Clara. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for BYU vs. Santa Clara:

Brigham Young vs. Santa Clara spread: Brigham Young -14.5

Brigham Young vs. Santa Clara over-under: 150 points

Brigham Young vs. Santa Clara money line: Brigham Young -1531, Santa Clara 858

What you need to know about BYU

BYU escaped with a win against the San Diego Toreros, 72-71. TJ Haws filled up the stat sheet, posting his second career double-double on 17 points and 10 assists. Yoeli Childs also scored 17 points and had seven rebounds. His dunk with 11.1 seconds left proved to be the decisive basket.

What you need to know about Santa Clara

The Broncos were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 65-59 to the Loyola Marymount Lions. Santa Clara's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Josip Vrankic, who had 17 points along with six boards, and Jaden Bediako, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds along with five blocks.

How to make BYU vs. Santa Clara picks

The model has simulated BYU vs. Santa Clara 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Santa Clara vs. BYU? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Santa Clara vs. BYU spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.