One of the top 3-point shooters of college basketball's 2024 transfer cycle announced his commitment to North Carolina on Sunday, when former Belmont forward Cade Tyson revealed that he will join the Tar Heels for the 2024-25 season. Ranked the No. 16 player in the CBS Sports Transfer Rankings, Tyson will bring a demonstrated outside touch to UNC after two promising seasons in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The 6-foot-7 Tyson hit 44.6% of his 3-point shooters for the Bruins, upping his mark to a gaudy 46.5% on 5.5 attempts per game as a sophomore while averaging 16.2 points per game. With Cormac Ryan out of eligibility and Harrison Ingram exploring the NBA Draft, a significant role should be available for Tyson next season.

His commitment is the latest encouraging roster development on the perimeter for coach Hubert Davis as All-American RJ Davis and promising guard Seth Trimble are also set to return. UNC will still be going through a reorientation of sorts with star center Armando Bacot out of eligibility after five enormously productive seasons. But a strong core is materializing.

With Davis back and Tyson in the fold, the Tar Heels should be able to maintain the 3-point shooting strides they made during a 29-8 season that included an ACC regular-season title and Sweet 16 appearance. After ranking 329th nationally in 3-point shooting percentage at 31.2% during a disappointing 2022-23 season, UNC upped its mark to 35.9% (77th nationally) this past season.

Ingram (38.5%) and Ryan (35.4%) helped account for some of that improvement. But with Davis (39.8%) back, Trimble (41.9%) set for a bigger role and Tyson entering, perimeter firepower likely won't be a major concern for Davis and the Tar Heels during the 2024-25 season.