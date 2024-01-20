Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: Cal Poly 4-14, Cal-Baker. 6-11

What to Know

Cal Poly is 0-8 against Cal-Baker. since December of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Icardo Center. Cal Poly is hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

Last Saturday, the Mustangs suffered a painful 86-61 loss at the hands of the Tritons.

Meanwhile, Cal-Baker.'s five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They blew past the Highlanders 80-56. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 23.4% better than the opposition, as Cal-Baker.'s was.

The Mustangs have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost ten of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-14 record this season. As for the Roadrunners, their victory bumped their record up to 6-11.

Cal Poly is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-8 against the spread).

Cal Poly came up short against Cal-Baker. in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 70-62. Can Cal Poly avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cal-Baker. is a big 11-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Roadrunners, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 128 points.

Series History

Cal-Baker. has won all of the games they've played against Cal Poly in the last 6 years.