Who's Playing

Fresno State Bulldogs @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: Fresno State 1-1, Cal-Baker. 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cal-Baker. Roadrunners' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Icardo Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Monday, Cal-Baker. earned an 86-81 win over N. Dak. State.

Even though they won, Cal-Baker. struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Fresno State came up short against UCSB on Wednesday and fell 91-86. The Bulldogs have struggled against the Gauchos recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, Fresno State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zaon Collins, who scored 15 points plus six steals, was perhaps the best of all. Amar Augillard was another key player, scoring 21 points along with two steals.

Cal-Baker.'s victory bumped their record up to 1-1. As for Fresno State, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 1-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cal-Baker. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 93.7 points per game. However, it's not like Fresno State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Cal-Baker. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

Odds

Cal-Baker. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Fresno State has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Cal-Baker..