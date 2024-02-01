Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: LBSU 13-8, Cal-Baker. 8-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the LBSU Beach and the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Icardo Center. Cal-Baker. does have the home-court advantage, but LBSU is expected to win by 3.5 points.

After a 83-75 finish the last time they played, LBSU and the Highlanders decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Beach walked away with a 65-53 victory over the Highlanders on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Cal-Baker. unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a hard 68-50 fall against the Titans. Cal-Baker. has struggled against the Titans recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Beach's win bumped their record up to 13-8. As for the Roadrunners, their loss dropped their record down to 8-12.

LBSU strolled past the Roadrunners when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a score of 77-61. The rematch might be a little tougher for LBSU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

LBSU is a 3.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

LBSU has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Cal-Baker..